Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $9.64. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in providing enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government & public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice & public safety, and manufacturing & distribution.

