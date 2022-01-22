Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Synaptics worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Synaptics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.