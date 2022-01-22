SYNC Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,703.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and $10,703.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00277078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006981 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,567,582 coins and its circulating supply is 125,876,193 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

