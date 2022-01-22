SyncFab Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

