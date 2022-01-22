Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

