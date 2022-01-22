Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,440 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,677 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

