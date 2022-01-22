Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sysco stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

