Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $533.91 million and approximately $57.27 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00306542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,097,408 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.