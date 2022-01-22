Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00013005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.