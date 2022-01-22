Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

