Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 4.8%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 1,566,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,576,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Talon Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

