Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.0602 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.