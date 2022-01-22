Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 1.1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.27). 52,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 94,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.28).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

