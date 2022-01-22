TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.62

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.62 and traded as high as C$63.80. TC Energy shares last traded at C$63.09, with a volume of 4,665,172 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

