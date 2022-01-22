TE-FOOD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $484,812.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $11.09 million and $484,812.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045453 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
TE-FOOD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
TE-FOOD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
