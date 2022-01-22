Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,885 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

