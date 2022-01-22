Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,277 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 339.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

