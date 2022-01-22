Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,468 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.08 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.