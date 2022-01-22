Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,692 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $355,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $308,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

