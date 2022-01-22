Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $814,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $66.62 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

