Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

