Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

