Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

