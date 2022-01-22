Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.07 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

