Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,778 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 102.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 256.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 410,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,352 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 985.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

