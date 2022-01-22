Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,508 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $93.82 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

