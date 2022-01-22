Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,606 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

