Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.