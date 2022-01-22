Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

ALV opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

