Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,769,191 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after acquiring an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

