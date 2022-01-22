Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,769,191 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769,191 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.86 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.