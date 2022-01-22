Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,749 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

