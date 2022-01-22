TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 36.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $591,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 17.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,026 shares of company stock worth $12,141,798 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

