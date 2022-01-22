Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.27. 294,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.14. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

