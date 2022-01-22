Tellor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.45 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.08 or 0.00054014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $43.76 million and approximately $28.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,003 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

