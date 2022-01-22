Tendies Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $111,322.87 and $14.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

