TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TERA has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $99,258.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

