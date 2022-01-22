Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 1,319,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

