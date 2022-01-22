Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ternium worth $64,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,724,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

