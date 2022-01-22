TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.86 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and $137,657.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,563,187,932 coins and its circulating supply is 38,562,458,823 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.