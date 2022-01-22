Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.46

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.46 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 288.75 ($3.94). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 288.75 ($3.94), with a volume of 14,339,516 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.20) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

