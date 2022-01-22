The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32,711.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,223 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

