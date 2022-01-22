The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

