The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Boeing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Boeing by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

