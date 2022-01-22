The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,968,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.