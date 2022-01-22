The Force Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00285248 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000126 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

