The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $349.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.48. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.