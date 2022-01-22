The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

