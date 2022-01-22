The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,497. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,693,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.