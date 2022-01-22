The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) versus Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Critical Comparison

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Janel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.99 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.86 Janel $146.42 million 0.18 $5.20 million $1.71 16.37

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93% Janel 3.55% 35.86% 6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

